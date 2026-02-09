Edit Profile
    Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer lawmakers' questions, cites 5th amendment rights

    Maxwell has come under new scrutiny as lawmakers try to probe how Epstein, a well-connected financier, was able to sexually abuse underage girls for years.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 9:25 PM IST
    AP
    Lawmakers tried Monday to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, but the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein invoked her 5th Amendment rights to avoid answering questions that would be incriminating.

    Ghislaine’s deposition comes as lawmakers are searching for anyone who was connected to Epstein and may have facilitated his abuse. (US Department of Justice/ AFP)
    Maxwell was to be questioned during a video call to the federal prison camp in Texas where she’s serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. She’s come under new scrutiny as lawmakers try to investigate how Epstein, a well-connected financier, was able to sexually abuse underage girls for years.

    Maxwell has been seeking to have her conviction overturned, arguing that she was wrongfully convicted.

    Also Read | Ghislaine Maxwell entered the US on Epstein-sponsored H-1B visa, years before scandal

    Ghislaine’s deposition comes as lawmakers are searching for anyone who was connected to Epstein and may have facilitated his abuse. Several Democrats also planned on Monday to look through unredacted versions of the files on Epstein that the Department of Justice released to comply with a law passed by Congress last year.

    The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed her last year, and while her attorneys have consistently told lawmakers that she won’t answer questions, the Republican chairman, Rep. James Comey insisted on conducting the deposition.

    Comer came under pressure to hold the deposition as he pressed for the committee to enforce subpoenas on former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. After Comer threatened them with contempt of Congress charges, they both agreed to sit for depositions later this month.

    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Ghislaine Maxwell Refuses To Answer Lawmakers' Questions, Cites 5th Amendment Rights
