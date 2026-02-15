Will Pam Bondi be impeached over Epstein files row? What to know amid 'cover-up' hearing meltdowns

US Attorney General Pam Bondi's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, which started on February 11, concluded with the last day of reactions coming in on Saturday, February 13. Bondi, who is facing questions over the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files, faced off with lawmakers in heated exchanges. US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Justice" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 11. (AFP)

The 60-year-old former Florida AG had multiple meltdown moments during the four-and-a-half-hour hearing on Wednesday, February 1 at the US Capitol. She called Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin a "washed-up lawyer" and remarked that she would not “get in the gutter" with the lawmakers criticizing her.

Many of Trump's supporters were upset with how she handled the hearing, the Hill reported, even though Bondi's answers were peppered with praise for Trump. At one point, he called Trump the "greatest president of all time" and claimed that the stock market has boomed under Trump.

Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host and a top voice of the MAGA movement, called for her firing. “When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign,” he said. Notably, the 60-year-old spoke about the stock market when asked how many witnesses were investigated in the Epstein probe. Nick Fuentes has called for Bondi's impeachment.

These MAGA voices against Bondi are creating what appears to be a bipartisan call for the impeachment of Bondi and criticism of the Department of Justice. Among the Democrat lawmakers who have called for Bondi's impeachment are: Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Ted Lieu of California.

Also read: Kyle Rittenhouse slams Pam Bondi amid row over ‘surveilling’ House members for Epstein files hearing; ‘Dhillon for AG’

Will Pam Bondi Be Impeached? As of now, no formal impeachment proceedings have been initiated, and it’s unclear whether any will. Despite the criticism of Bondi, significant political and procedural hurdles remain before actual impeachment proceedings could move forward. No official date has been announced yet for the next Bondi hearing, and it is unclear if more sessions will take place.

At the hearing, lawmakers demanded changes in how the DOJ shares files and cited Bondi’s performance as grounds for potential accountability measures. The House Democrats formally demanded that the DOJ end the alleged surveillance of members’ searches of the Epstein files after evidence surfaced at the hearing.