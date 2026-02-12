Kyle Rittenhouse slams Pam Bondi amid row over ‘surveilling’ House members for Epstein files hearing; ‘Dhillon for AG’
AG Pam Bondi had an Epstein files hearing in front of lawmakers, and a row has erupted over the DOJ allegedly surveilling their search history prior to it.
Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained national attention for the Kenosha shootings, has now called for Pam Bondi's removal. Rittenhouse is generally well regarded in MAGA circles and his break comes after a fiery showdown between Congress members and Attorney General Pam Bondi during the Epstein files hearing.
Bondi faced heated questions about the Donald Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files and attempted to sidestep them, at one time lauding the stock market performance instead. However, Rittenhouse's remarks come amid a more serious row brewing as the Department of Justice has been accused of surveilling Congress members who were to question Bondi on the Epstein files.
Congresswoman Pramila Jaypal posted a stern message on X after news of Bondi's DOJ's alleged surveillance broke. “It is totally inappropriate and against the separations of powers for the DOJ to surveil us as we search the Epstein files. Bondi showed up today with a burn book that held a printed search history of exactly what emails I searched. That is outrageous and I intend to pursue this and stop this spying on members,” she wrote.
The DOJ and Bondi are yet to formally respond to it. However, Rittenhouse has already called for Bondi's resignation after she appeared for the hearing.
Kyle Rittenhouse on Pam Bondi
Rittenhouse wrote on X “Pam Bondi needs to resign. Harmeet Dhillon for AG!.”
The dislike for Bondi found echo elsewhere, with Jan 6 activist Trisha Hope pitching in as well.
“As I write this the DOJ is in volition of the Epstein Transparency Act. They have been afforded lenience due to the massive amount of information, but it is clear after today's hearings this information is being intentionally withheld by AG Pam Bondi and she needs legal ramifications immediately,” she wrote on X.
Hope put out a series of posts slamming Bondi's handling of the matter. In another one, she wrote “AG Pam Bondi you disgraced yourself, the office and the American people with your behavior, you need to exit the DOJ, you do not have what it takes. Look these victims in the eyes and demand accountability!”.
The Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files has become a flashpoint in MAGA circles as well. Longtime Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene walked away from their partnership over the issue and now Rittenhouse and Hope's posts show the extent of the problem.
