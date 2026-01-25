Kyle Rittenhouse's posts on Alex Pretti shooting, protests spark outrage; ‘come to Minneapolis’

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protests in 2020, has made multiple posts about the shootings and protests in Minneapolis. His latest social media posts on Alex Pretti's shooting have sparked outrage among locals. Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse (REUTERS)

Soon after Border Patrol agents fatally shot Pretti in Minneapolis, Rittenhouse posted a story on Instagram about ‘liberating Minneapolis’. He further shared a ‘How to stay alive’ hack, which states, ‘do not pull guns on federal agents’. His post was in reference to the Department of Homeland Security's statement that Alex Pretti approached agents with a gun on Saturday.

Only earlier this week, Rittenhouse had posted an AI-generated image of him carrying firearms in what appeared to be Minneapolis.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces backlash Now, Rittenhouse is facing backlash on social media. “Come to Minneapolis and ask for the Jake Lang experience,” one person commented under his post, referring to Lang being attacked during protests in Minneapolis.

“trumpers defend a kid like Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 going to another state to shoot, but freak out about a U.S. citizen Alex Pretti with a concealed carry permit who never fired a shot before ICE agents pepper sprayed and killed him. Make it make sense,” another person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The same people saying Alex Pretti deserved to be excuted for protesting, made a hero out of Kyle Rittenhouse for crossing state lines, instigating protesters, & illegally carrying an AR-15,” a third person tweeted.

Kyle Rittenhouse case The Kyle Rittenhouse case centers on events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020, during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from Illinois armed with an AR-15-style rifle. That night, he shot three men during confrontations, killing two (Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber) and wounding one (Gaige Grosskreutz).

Rittenhouse claimed self-defense, arguing he feared for his life as the men attacked him. After a highly publicized trial in November 2021, a jury acquitted him on all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, finding his actions constituted lawful self-defense under Wisconsin law.