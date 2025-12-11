Kyle Rittenhouse announces he's 'coming back in a big way’ after Charlie Kirk's murder: ‘Couldn’t sit on the sidelines’

Kyle Rittenhouse has returned to social media, announcing that he is planning to come back in a “big way” after his “friend” Charlie Kirk’s murder. Rittenhouse had deleted his social media accounts earlier this year. Kyle Rittenhouse says he's 'coming back in a big way’ after Charlie Kirk killing(@rittenhouse2a/X)

“I stepped out of the public eye back in January — I needed peace, a fresh start, somewhere far from the constant noise and chaos. That decision changed my life… I met & married my best friend, and found more peace and purpose than I ever thought possible,” Rittenhouse wrote.

“Then came the unthinkable — the brutal assassination of my friend Charlie Kirk,” he added. “Watching his life cut short for standing up publicly for what he believed was right shook me to my core. In that moment I realized something important: this fight for our future, for our freedoms — it can’t wait. It doesn’t pause when you want it to. I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore.”

Rittenhouse continued, “My wife looked me in the eye and said, “If you’re going back, I’m with you.” So I’m back. Not quietly. Not halfway. I’m coming back in a big way. More to come soon… stay tuned.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Kyle Rittenhouse announces marriage

Rittenhouse announced in another post after his social media return that he has married his “best friend,” Bella Rittenhouse. Sharing photos of the two of them, he wrote, “I'm back on social media, I'm back in the fight, and i'm here to stay. For a quick update, 6 months ago I made the best decision of my life and married my best friend. @BellRittenhouse, I couldn’t be happier. I love you beautiful.”

He added that “more big announcements” are on the way.

Rittenhouse was accused of fatally shooting two people during an unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. A US jury found him not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges in 2021. Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shootings.