Who is Bella Rittenhouse? Kyle Rittenhouse returns to social media with pics of gun-toting wife | See photos

Kyle Rittenhouse has returned to social media after deleting his accounts early this year, announcing that she has married his “best friend,” Bella Rittenhouse. He posted two photos with his wife, one of which shows Bella carrying a gun. Who is Bella Rittenhouse? Kyle Rittenhouse returns to social media with pics of gun-toting wife(rittenhouse2a/Instagram, @rittenhouse2a/X )

“I'm back on social media, I'm back in the fight, and i'm here to stay,” Kyle shared in the caption. “For a quick update, 6 months ago I made the best decision of my life and married my best friend. @BellRittenhouse, I couldn’t be happier. I love you beautiful.”

Kyle further said that “more big announcements” are on the way.

Read More | Kyle Rittenhouse confronted by his 2020 shooting victim, protesters at Kent State University

Kyle shared the news of his marriage on Instagram too, posting more photos. Take a look:

Who is Bella Rittenhouse?

Bella’s bio on X says she is a social media influencer. “Steadfast in every season,” her bio reads, accompanied by an American flag emoji.

Bella’s Instagram account has only one post as of now – a carousel of photos from her wedding with Kyle. “Allow me to reintroduce myself,” the post is captioned.

Kyle, who was accused of fatally shooting two people during an unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. A US jury found him not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges in 2021. Kyle claimed that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shootings.

Read More | Kyle Rittenhouse leaves stage abruptly after being booed at University of Memphis: ‘Put him behind bars’

"He has a huge sense of relief for what the jury did to him today. He wishes none of this would have ever happened, but as he said when he testified, he did not start this," Rittenhouse's defense attorney Mark Richards said after his acquittal. "To say that we're relieved would be a gross misunderstatement."

Meanwhile, the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office in a statement at the time, "While we are disappointed with the verdict, it must be respected. We are grateful to the members of the jury for their diligent and thoughtful deliberations. We ask that members of our community continue to express their opinions and feelings about this verdict in a civil and peaceful manner."