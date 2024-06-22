Kyle Rittenhouse slammed for turning back on family, his sister and mum plead for money to avoid eviction

Kyle Rittenhouse's family has claimed that he has abandoned them while they are facing risk of eviction due to weak financial condition. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of fatally shooting two demonstrators during the 2020 civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following Black Lives Matter protest. Kyle Rittenhouse's sister lost her job as a result of her repeated hospitalisations due to medical conditions.

His sister Faith Rittenhouse is trying to raise $3,000 to keep her family in their apartment with the help of “generous strangers”.

Following his appearances at conferences and meetings with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Rittenhouse established himself as a symbol of the right-wing media landscape. However, Faith, 49, has started a GoFundMe campaign to save herself and her mother Wendy from facing homelessness, claiming her "brother's unwillingness to provide or contribute to our family."

“Our family has been through unimaginable hardships, and now we find ourselves on the brink of losing everything,” she wrote on GoFundMe.

Faith, 49, has started a GoFundMe campaign to save herself and her mother Wendy from facing homelessness.

Kyle Rittenhouse's sister highlights family's financial woes

In her plea, Faith said that she is reaching out to everyone with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency, stressing that her "family has been through unimaginable hardships, and now we find ourselves on the brink of losing everything."

She also mentioned that her family has been dealing with immense trauma since her brother, 21, grabbed the spotlight for his involvement in "tragic shooting incident" in August 2020.

According to her, the family's stability was disrupted following the incident, leaving them to deal with despair, and the upsetting reality of starting over.

Highlighting emotional, mental, and financial obstacles being faced by her family in the wake of tragedy, she said, “We've had difficulty obtaining and maintaining employment due to the fact many people still believe my mother drove Kyle or was somehow involved in his decision to go to Kenosha.”

Also Read: Kyle Rittenhouse leaves stage abruptly after being booed at University of Memphis: ‘Put him behind bars’

Kyle Rittenhouse faces backlash

Faith blasted her brother for his unwillingness to offer financial support to the family, adding that "we've been left to navigate this journey on our own."

Kyle Rittenhouse's sister lost her job as a result of her repeated hospitalisations due to medical conditions. She hasn't been able to work for the past four month, making the family's financial situation more troublesome.

The family has encountered yet another terrible impediment regardless of their utmost attempts to rebuild. Faith said that they are facing eviction since they have fallen behind rent. "The thought of losing our home, our sanctuary in the midst of chaos, is overwhelming and terrifying," she wrote.

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother and sister, who stood by him during his murder trial, shifted to a modest apartment in Kissimmee, Florida, from their home in Antioch, Illinois.

Faith posted her plea with a picture of herself strapped to a blood monitor while lying in a hospital bed. She has so far raised $3,835, exceeding the $3,000 goal.