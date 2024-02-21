Kyle Rittenhouse's social media post on Kansas City shooting goes viral, triggering race debate

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted at his trial in the deadly Kenosha shooting, recently questioned the US government why the public still does not know the identities of the gunmen who killed people at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri. Kyle Rittenhouse (AP)

Hitting out at the US administration, Rittenhouse stated that “the government was quick to reveal my name” after the Kenosha shooting, triggering race debate on social media with many discussing privileges given to Black people.

Comparing the Kansas City shooting to his own experience, he took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and wrote: “I am trying to comprehend why the government was quick to reveal my name after I defended myself, but they still haven’t released the names of the Kansas City shooters.”

The post, which has gained over 9 million views, has garnered a flood of responses with one X user saying that Rittenhouse was "white defending yourself against threats in your city. You're a white conservative male who used his 2nd amendment right. Conservatives are targeted and persecuted. That's why."

“You are White, they are not,” another user added, bring race as the main factor.

"Must be the colour of your skin! As it fitted their narrative. Kansas City shooting doesn’t fit their narrative, third user reacted.

“Black privilege is being able to commit heinous acts of violence but somehow still be the victim,” one more chimed in.

Two adults charged with murder in deadly shooting at Kansas City

Police have charged two teenagers in connection with the Kansas shooting that killed one and injured several others. While police have verified that the victim was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ and mother of two, the identities and the age of arrested suspects were initially not made public.

At a press conference which took place after the Rittenhouse's comment on the shooting, police identified the Kansas shooting suspects as Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays.

At a news conference, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Miller and Mays have been charged with second-degree murder, two charges of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, as reported by the BBC. Miller is believed to be the one who fatally shot 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan.

Why was Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted?

In August 2020, at the age of 17, Rittenhouse shot and murdered two men at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The deceased were identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also injured 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz using a semi-automatic AR-15-style assault rifle.

All three gunshots, he claimed, were acts of self-defense. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration that took place around the time of the shootings was in response to the shooting incident which left Jacob Blake, a Black man, paralysed from the waist down. He was shot by a White police officer.

Following his trial in November 2021, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Later on, Rittenhouse declared his support for the BLM movement and said that the purpose of his attendance at the protest was to "protect businesses and provide medical assistance."