Who is Jose Huerta Chuma? Illegal alien at the center of Alex Pretti Minneapolis shooting

Jose Huerta Chuma is the person at the centre of the deadly Border Patrol shooting that occurred in Minneapolis, killing Alex Pretti on January 24. FILE PHOTO: Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino looks on during a stop at a gas station, as immigration enforcement continues after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald/File Photo (REUTERS)

Huerta Chuma is an illegal alien with a criminal record and was the target of an operation by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement officials, according to Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino.

Who is Jose Huerta Chuma? Greg Bovino said in a press conference that the US Border Patrol agents were in Minneapolis early Saturday morning attempting to arrest Jose Huerta Chuma.

He said that Huerta Chuma is an undocumented alien with a history of criminal activities, including domestic assault, disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

When the agents were conducting the targeted operation to apprehend Jose Huerta Chuma, Alex Pretti allegedly approached officers with a handgun and was shot and killed by the Border Patrol officers.

Federal authorities labelled the encounter as a defensive response to a threat.

“Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots” According to Bovino, while Border Patrol agents were carrying out the operation, Pretti approached them with a "9mm semi-automatic handgun."

He said, reacting to the widely circulated video, saying, “This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

He defended the shooting at the press conference, saying, “The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted, fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers."

He added, "Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots. Medics on the scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene."

Bovino detailed the agent who shot Pretti as a “highly trained” officer who “served as a Border Patrol agent for eight years.”

About 200 "rioters" reportedly showed up soon after the incident, assaulting cops and blocking the area, prompting agents to employ crowd control techniques, according to DHS authorities.