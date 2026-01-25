Alex Pretti shooting update: Minneapolis Signal groups doxxed ICE agents; chilling videos emerge
Minneapolis Signal groups are being used to dox ICE and other federal agents, as per Cam Higby, a conservative independent journalist.
Alex Pretti's fatal shooting by a Border Patrol agent is the latest incidence of violence coming out of Minneapolis, Minnesota amid federal agents' operation there. ICE and Border Patrol agents have been sent to the state en masse, and their numbers increased after the Renee Nicole Good shooting by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.
However, amid ongoing protests in the state and outrage over these incidents, conservative independent journalist Cam Higby has highlighted an alleged disturbing pattern. On X, Higby claimed that there were several Signal groups all around Minneapolis which were dedicated to tracking down federal agents with the purpose of ‘impeding’, ‘assaulting’ and ‘obstructing’ them.
Signal is a private messaging app platform with a focus on secure messaging, voice, and video calls. It is known for its strong end-to-end encryption that keeps all conversations private. Higby claimed to have infiltrated many such groups and shared videos which showed the members who were also part of such groups. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
What did Cam Higby claim?
On X, Higby wrote “I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.”
He added, “Each area of the city has a signal or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group to start.”
“I have been undercover inside the groups for days. You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean. The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles. When they find one they send it to the group so that ‘plate checkers’ can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. Dispatch runs a maxed out call all day telling protestors where ICE has been spotted and how they can be best impeded,” he explained.
Higby continued on the extensive thread he posted, “A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day. This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences.”
The threat to ICE officials: DHS statement and data
As per DHS, ICE law enforcement now face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats. The agency blamed this on rhetoric from politicians, naming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
From January 20 – December 31, 2025, DHS officials reported 275 assaults as compared to the 19 reported assaults during the same period in 2024, a 1,347% increase in assaults against ICE officers, as per the statement. From January 21, 2025 – January 7, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers experienced 66 vehicular attacks against them, compared to only 2 during the same time period the previous year, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks.
“This unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement is a direct result of sanctuary politicians and the media creating an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are assaulting law enforcement and turning their vehicles into weapons to attack law enforcement. Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated.
