Alex Pretti shooting update: Minneapolis Signal groups doxxed ICE agents; chilling videos emerge

Alex Pretti's fatal shooting by a Border Patrol agent is the latest incidence of violence coming out of Minneapolis, Minnesota amid federal agents' operation there. ICE and Border Patrol agents have been sent to the state en masse, and their numbers increased after the Renee Nicole Good shooting by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis, amid Renee Nicole Good's shooting. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, amid ongoing protests in the state and outrage over these incidents, conservative independent journalist Cam Higby has highlighted an alleged disturbing pattern. On X, Higby claimed that there were several Signal groups all around Minneapolis which were dedicated to tracking down federal agents with the purpose of ‘impeding’, ‘assaulting’ and ‘obstructing’ them.

Also Read | Alex Pretti disarmed before shooting? New video alleges chilling details about Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis case Signal is a private messaging app platform with a focus on secure messaging, voice, and video calls. It is known for its strong end-to-end encryption that keeps all conversations private. Higby claimed to have infiltrated many such groups and shared videos which showed the members who were also part of such groups. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

What did Cam Higby claim? On X, Higby wrote “I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.”

He added, “Each area of the city has a signal or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group to start.”

“I have been undercover inside the groups for days. You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean. The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles. When they find one they send it to the group so that ‘plate checkers’ can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. Dispatch runs a maxed out call all day telling protestors where ICE has been spotted and how they can be best impeded,” he explained.

Higby continued on the extensive thread he posted, “A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day. This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences.”