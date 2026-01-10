Who is Jonathan Ross? 8 things to know about ICE officer who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

Jonathan Ross has been identified by US media as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal operation in Minneapolis earlier this week. A protester holds a sign reading "ARREST JONATHAN ROSS" during a rally for Renee Good, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, after she was fatally shot the day before. (AP)

The shooting, captured in cellphone video that has circulated widely online, has triggered protests and sharp political reactions. Federal officials have defended the officer’s actions as self-defense, while local leaders and civil rights advocates dispute that account.

Here are 8 key things known so far about Jonathan Ross, based on confirmed reporting.

1. Federal authorities have not officially named him The Department of Homeland Security has not publicly identified the ICE officer involved in the Minneapolis shooting. Ross’s name emerged through reporting by the Minnesota Star Tribune and Fox 9.

2. Worked with ICE for nearly a decade According to court records cited in media reports, Ross has been with ICE since at least 2015–2016 and is based out of the agency’s St. Paul, Minnesota, field office.

3. Injured during the incident, per authorities Authorities said Ross was hurt during the encounter with Good and was briefly hospitalized. He has since been reported to be in stable condition.

4. Previously dragged by vehicle in a 2025 arrest Ross was involved in a separate incident in June 2025 in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he was dragged more than 100 yards by a suspect’s vehicle during an arrest, suffering injuries that required multiple stitches.

Court records show the 2025 incident involved Roberto Carlos Munoz, who was later convicted of assaulting a federal officer. Ross was not publicly named at the time, but documents later linked him to the case.

5. Federal officials defend him Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem referenced the 2025 dragging incident while defending the officer’s actions in Minneapolis, though she did not name Ross publicly.

6. Ross is described by officials as experienced Federal authorities have characterized the officer as “experienced” and said he acted according to his training during the encounter with Good.

7. Military background unconfirmed Reports have noted indications that Ross may have military experience, including possible service in Iraq, but this has not been independently verified by federal agencies.