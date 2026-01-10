Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who is Jonathan Ross? 8 things to know about ICE officer who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

    Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking protests.

    Published on: Jan 10, 2026 2:10 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Jonathan Ross has been identified by US media as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal operation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

    A protester holds a sign reading "ARREST JONATHAN ROSS" during a rally for Renee Good, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, after she was fatally shot the day before. (AP)
    A protester holds a sign reading "ARREST JONATHAN ROSS" during a rally for Renee Good, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, after she was fatally shot the day before. (AP)

    The shooting, captured in cellphone video that has circulated widely online, has triggered protests and sharp political reactions. Federal officials have defended the officer’s actions as self-defense, while local leaders and civil rights advocates dispute that account.

    Here are 8 key things known so far about Jonathan Ross, based on confirmed reporting.

    1. Federal authorities have not officially named him

    The Department of Homeland Security has not publicly identified the ICE officer involved in the Minneapolis shooting. Ross’s name emerged through reporting by the Minnesota Star Tribune and Fox 9.

    2. Worked with ICE for nearly a decade

    According to court records cited in media reports, Ross has been with ICE since at least 2015–2016 and is based out of the agency’s St. Paul, Minnesota, field office.

    3. Injured during the incident, per authorities

    Authorities said Ross was hurt during the encounter with Good and was briefly hospitalized. He has since been reported to be in stable condition.

    Also Read: Jonathan Ross: Bizarre claims about ICE agent's Grindr, Snapchat emerge; married to Filipino wife

    4. Previously dragged by vehicle in a 2025 arrest

    Ross was involved in a separate incident in June 2025 in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he was dragged more than 100 yards by a suspect’s vehicle during an arrest, suffering injuries that required multiple stitches.

    Court records show the 2025 incident involved Roberto Carlos Munoz, who was later convicted of assaulting a federal officer. Ross was not publicly named at the time, but documents later linked him to the case.

    5. Federal officials defend him

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem referenced the 2025 dragging incident while defending the officer’s actions in Minneapolis, though she did not name Ross publicly.

    Read More: Jonathan Ross family: First details on ICE agent's father emerge after Renee Good shooting

    6. Ross is described by officials as experienced

    Federal authorities have characterized the officer as “experienced” and said he acted according to his training during the encounter with Good.

    7. Military background unconfirmed

    Reports have noted indications that Ross may have military experience, including possible service in Iraq, but this has not been independently verified by federal agencies.

    8. Authorities haven't announced criminal charges

    As of now, no criminal charges have been announced against Ross in connection with Renee Good’s death. Investigations at the state and federal levels remain ongoing.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Who Is Jonathan Ross? 8 Things To Know About ICE Officer Who Shot Renee Good In Minneapolis
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes