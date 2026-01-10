Renee Good shooting sparks massive unrest in Minneapolis as new videos emerge

The 47-second clip, first published by conservative site Alpha News and later reposted by the White House and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross approaching Good’s Honda SUV as it sat partly blocking a residential street.

A Minnesota prosecutor on Friday urged the public to turn over any recordings or evidence linked to the fatal shooting of Renee Good after a new cellphone video emerged showing the final moments before an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer opened fire on her in Minneapolis.

Sirens blare as Ross walks around the vehicle, filming with his phone, while Good remains in the driver’s seat and her wife, Becca Good, records from outside.

“That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you,” Renee Good, 37, is heard saying calmly through her open window. Becca Good tells the officer, “US citizen… You wanna come at us, I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

Moments later another agent orders Renee to get out of the car. She briefly reverses, then shifts forward and turns the wheel to her right, apparently trying to drive away.

As the SUV moves ahead, Ross, standing at the front left of the vehicle, fires three shots.

The video then shows the car careening down the street before crashing into parked vehicles, as a voice off-camera mutters an expletive.

Trump administration says video shows self-defence Vice president JD Vance and DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the footage proves Ross fired in self-defence, arguing that his life was in danger. Vance reposted the video, saying claims that an innocent woman had been murdered were false.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey rejected that claim as “garbage,” pointing to other angles of the encounter that appear to show Good steering away from the officer as he shot.

Experts question officer's actions Policing and legal experts said the video raised troubling questions about Ross’s conduct, particularly the fact that he was filming on a handheld phone while holding his gun.

“If you are an officer who views this woman as a threat, you don’t have one hand on a cellphone,” said John P. Gross, a University of Wisconsin law professor who studies police shootings involving vehicles.

Geoff Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina, said he wanted to see “the officer training that permits” recording in that manner during a volatile encounter.

Under ICE policy, officers are required to activate body-worn cameras during enforcement actions and preserve footage in deaths or serious use-of-force cases. DHS has not said whether Ross or other agents at the scene were wearing body cameras.

State prosecutor seeks public help, challenges federal stance Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Minnesota authorities are opening their own criminal investigation and will create a public portal for people to submit videos and other evidence.

She accused the Trump administration of trying to sideline state and local investigators and disputed Vance’s claim that Ross has complete legal immunity.

“We do have jurisdiction to make this decision with what happened in this case,” Moriarty said. “It does not matter that it was a federal law enforcement agent.”

Family remembers Renee Good Good, a mother of three including a 6-year-old son, was described by her wife Becca as someone who believed deeply in kindness.

“We had whistles. They had guns,” Becca Good wrote in a statement, saying the couple had stopped to support neighbours targeted in the immigration crackdown. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $1.5 million by Friday.

Protests erupt in Minneapolis Good’s killing, which occurred in the city where George Floyd was murdered by police in 2020, triggered immediate protests. Hundreds of people gathered at the shooting site and outside federal buildings, carrying signs reading “ICE out” and “Don’t shoot.”

The local school district canceled in-person classes for the rest of the week as a precaution.

Portland shooting adds to national anger A day after Good’s death, a US Border Patrol agent shot and wounded two people in a vehicle outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon. DHS identified them as Venezuelan nationals Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, alleging ties to the Tren de Aragua gang.

Portland police said both were in stable condition, while state authorities announced an independent investigation. Mayor Keith Wilson said the federal account could not be accepted without outside scrutiny.

Crackdown under scrutiny Both shootings came amid what DHS has called the largest immigration enforcement operation ever, with more than 2,000 officers deployed in the Minneapolis–St Paul area and over 1,500 arrests announced so far.

The aggressive sweeps have deepened tensions between the Trump administration and Democratic-run cities, with mayors and governors calling for federal agents to be withdrawn as protests spread nationwide.