Was Renee Good a US citizen and did she live in Minneapolis with family? What we know

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a federal enforcement operation and has sparked national controversy. A poster in memory of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good is stuck on a post outside the ICE headquarters, after a U.S. immigration agent shot and killed her in her car in Minneapolis, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

Videos According to released video and reports, three ICE officers approached Good’s Honda Pilot SUV on a snowy residential street. Bystander video and footage from an ICE agent's phone show an officer approaching the vehicle while Good is in the driver's seat. She speaks calmly through the open window just before the encounter escalates.

The footage shows another officer circling the vehicle, filming with a phone, and then engaging with Good and her wife, Becca Good, who was also at the scene. Becca is seen outside the car speaking with the officer before the shooting.

Moments later, another agent is heard ordering Renee Good to "get out of the car." Good briefly reverses and then appears to put the vehicle in forward gear and turn the wheel. At that point, gunshots ring out as the vehicle moves, and it subsequently crashes into a parked car a short distance away. The video does not show the actual moment of the shooting.

Was Renee Nicole Good a US citizen? Yes, Renee Nicole Good was a US citizen. In the video released on Friday by Alpha News and shared widely online, Becca Good is heard telling the officer, "We don't change our plates every morning. Just so you know, it'll be the same plate when you come talk to us later."

Did the couple live in Minneapolis? Yes, the incident took place a few blocks from the couple’s home in Minneapolis. According to reports, Renee Good and Becca had recently moved to Minneapolis from Kansas City, Missouri.

Good's ex-husband told KSN that she was driving home with her current partner after dropping off her 6-year-old son at school when the couple unexpectedly encountered a group of ICE agents.