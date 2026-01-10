ICE Minneapolis shooting bodycam footage appears to shed new light in Renee Good case; JD Vance urges ‘watch this’

In the video, the ICE agent can be seen approaching the vehicle in which Good was seated. When he heads towards the plates, a person recording the video tells the agent they don't change their plates everyday, and it would remain the same if he chose to speak to them later. After a few moments of a confrontation, the agent tells the person in the vehicle to ‘get out of the car’. The video then shows the car appear to back up and try and drive away. The camera recording the incident appears to move out of focus at this time, so the sequence of events is not seen clearly. However, other angles of the incident indicate that this is when the agent opened fire which killed Good. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this video.

A new video from the ICE agent's perspective has emerged in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. The clip was first shared by Alpha News but has since been widely circulated online. President Donald Trump 's Rapid Response 47 handle reposted it and Vice President JD Vance shared the clip on his timeline, commenting on the incident that has sparked outrage across the nation.

Sharing the video, Vance wrote “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman.” He added, “The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

Also Read | Renee Good shooting: Border Patrol agent hugs protestor in Minnesota amid tension over ICE action; video viral Vance further noted “What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves.”

The VP also shared the Rapid Response repost and wrote “If you want to say this woman's death is a tragedy, that we should pray for her soul as Christians and Americans, then I agree with you.”

He continued, “But the media dishonesty about this officer is an all-time moment in shameless press propaganda. Does this law enforcement officer have a family? Yes. Did he he get seriously injured by a vehicle just six months ago? Yes. Did he have reason to fear for his life? Yes. Does he have every right to safety while he's doing his job? Yes. I want our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and come home safely to their family. If you don't like the immigration policy of the Trump administration, attack me. Leave our law enforcement alone.”

Vance concluded “And it's time for the press to finally tell the truth about this story.”

One snippet also alleged that Renee's partner yelled ‘drive baby drive’, but the same is not discernable when the clip shared by Alpha News is played.

More details about Renee Good leading up to her shooting Meanwhile, video footage obtained by CNN appears to show that Good was blocking part of the road with her vehicle before the altercation broke out.

The 37-year-old was shot dead by an ICE agent who has now been identified as Jonathan Ross. While the new video appears to show a new angle in the Good shooting case, locals and supporters have refuted claims that she clipped the ICE agent.