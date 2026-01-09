Renee Good shooting: Border Patrol agent hugs protestor in Minnesota amid tension over ICE action; video viral

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota, was shot and killed an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Screengrab of video shows protestor about to hug border patrol agent. (X/@BGOnTheScene)

Since then, tensions have simmered with several protestors gathering at the site of Good's shooting. Minnesota governor Tim Walz has strongly come out against ICE even as the Donald Trump administration has made it clear that it stands completely behind the federal agents.

Also Read | Jonathan Ross family: First details on ICE agent's father emerge after Renee Good shooting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, went as far as to label Good a ‘domestic terrorist’, while Vice President JD Vance recently reiterated to the media that the woman had tried to hit the ICE official with her car, leading to the shooting. At a time when protestors are squaring off against federal agents, the actions of one border patrol agent has earned praise, quickly going viral. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Border Patrol agent hugs protestor: Watch In the video a protestor can be seen speaking in front of a line of border patrol agents. One agent in a mask tells the protestor that he ‘loves’ all of them.

The protestor and the border patrol agent exchange words about a hug, and the agent says that he wouldn't mind. The protestor also says that she'd embrace it if the agent hugs her, the video shows.

As the protestor and the agent share a light-hearted moment, a person can be heard saying 'we have a heart'.