Tim Walz vs Trump: How Minneapolis ICE shooting video sparked controversy

A viral video showing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shooting a woman during a federal targeted operation in Minneapolis has ignited a controversy between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and President Donlad Trump. Minneapolis ICE shooting video ignites political clash between Minnesota leaders like Tim Walz and Trump over immigration enforcement and public safety (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File, Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)

According to federal officials, the ICE agent shot the 37-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to “weaponize her vehicle,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. DHS added the officer acted in self-defense and that several agents were injured but are expected to recover.

However, video footages circulating on social media appears to contradict the federal narrative, showing a chaotic scene in which an SUV slowly moves away from ICE officers before one agent fires multiple shots through the windshield.

Witnesses and local authorities dispute that the woman posed a lethal threat. Renee Nicole Good was shot at three times in her head, leading to her death.

Read more: Minneapolis ICE shooting: First details on victim emerge; protests break out

Walz response and political clash Governor Tim Walz addressed the incident at a press briefing, urging calm but criticizing what he sees as aggressive federal tactics. Walz said state public safety teams were gathering information and called for a thorough and transparent investigation.

He also pushed back against suggestions that the woman's actions justified deadly force. “The state is under attack,” Walz declared in the press conference.

Representative Betty McCollum and others called for ICE to immediately cease operations in Minneapolis and for an independent inquiry into the shooting, arguing that the agency’s actions have “needlessly caused chaos.”

Read more: Minneapolis shooting: Trump says Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer

Trump statement on Truth Social Trump however, echoed a different perspective of the incident characterizing the woman as a “violent” agitator who “willfully and viciously ran over the ICE officer.”

Trump also accused the “radical left” of targeting law enforcement. He said, “Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”

He further added, “it is hard to believe he (the agent) is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”