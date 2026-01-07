Tim Walz has meltdown, refuses to resign after dropping re-election bid, ‘Over my dead body…’ | Watch

Tim Walz had a meltdown hours after he dropped his re-election campaign amid the Minnesota fraud row, as he refused to resign amid growing calls to step down. Walz dropped out of the race after content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley came under spotlight for alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. Tim Walz has meltdown, refuses to resign after dropping re-election bid (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)(AP)

"I'm not going anywhere. And you can make all your requests for me to resign. Over my dead body will that happen," Walz told reporters while answering questions for the first time since his re-election announcement, according to Fox News.

Walz blamed Republicans for his downfall, and tried to turn the scandal back on President Donald Trump.

“I will fight this thing ‘til the very end to make this state better. And the question I think they need to decide is when is the guy in the White House going to resign? When does he take accountability for what he did? Because it isn’t going to happen here in terms of us shying away from making the state better,” the embattled Minnesota Governor said.

Read More | Kamala Harris ripped for hailing Tim Walz's ‘selfless commitment’ to people: ‘How is corruption the best for Minnesota?’

“Republicans want to tell you it’s too dangerous to walk down the street. Republicans want to tell you there’s nothing good that comes out of Minneapolis-St. Paul. Republicans want to tell you everybody with brown skin is stealing money, or that they’re not welcome here,” he continued.

“They want to do nothing to improve this state. Their idea of improving this state is being a parrot for Donald Trump agreeing to everything he agreed with,” Walz added, waving his arms as he spoke.

Walz made the decision to drop out of the race despite being the clear frontrunner and winning a second term in 2022 by eight points, the New York Post reported.

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences,” Walz said in a press conference on Monday, January 5, in which he did not take a single question from the media, according to the outlet.

Tim Walz faces falls to resign

A group of House and Senate Republicans from Minnesota penned a statement calling for Walz to resign days before he announced he was ending his bid for a third term, including State Sens. Bill Lieske and Nathan Wesenberg, and State Reps. Marj Fogelman, Drew Roach and Mike Weiner. Walz was already under scrutiny over the fraud scheme involving housing, food aid and daycares in the North Star State.

Read More | ‘I ended…’: Nick Shirley's scathing 4-word reaction to Tim Walz dropping re-election bid, Elon Musk responds

“Minnesotans have been watching the fraud crisis get worse and worse for years. It has gone on long enough. This is not about politics or stunts, and we do not make a call like this lightly. The office of the governor deserves respect, and we have tried to give Gov. Walz time to act,” the lawmakers wrote.

They added, “But leadership means doing the right thing even when it is difficult, which is why we are calling on Gov. Walz to resign. We are talking about billions of dollars in fraud that should have gone to vulnerable Minnesotans. The red flags were everywhere. Yet, year after year the fraud kept growing, and year after year, nothing changed.”