Nick Shirley net worth: A look at the content creator's earnings amid Minnesota daycare fraud row

Content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley is making headlines after alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. In a series of social media posts, Shirley shared videos to draw attention to many prominent figures on the right, prompting conversations around fraud and government oversight in public assistance programs. Nick Shirley net worth: A look at content creator's earnings amid Minnesota daycare fraud row(nickshirley/Instagram)

Shirley claimed that corruption is rampant in Minnesota, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud.

Nick Shirley’s net worth

Shirley has a net worth of $ 93.7K-$ 562K, according to youtubers.me. The website listed his estimated earnings by month, the most recent being April 2025, when he earned $13.9K.

One of Shirley’s videos, captioned “Example of the Billions $$ of fraud taking place in Minnesota,” shows him standing in front of the daycare and talking to a local resident about the functioning and operations of the organization. “This is one of the hundreds of “daycares” receiving millions of dollars from the government, this daycare (that can’t even spell learning right) received $1,900,000 in tax exempt funding from CCAP,” he alleged, adding that this was only one case among the thousands of fraudulent businesses operating in the state.

Shirley sought accountability from public representatives and leaders, saying, “Tim Walz is governor and knew about the fraud but never reported it, can you imagine if he was the VP right now??”

Another one of Shirley’s videos has a text overlay that reads, "Confronting a $1.26 Million fraudulent Somali Daycare Center in Minnesota’. The video is captioned, “ANOTHER Minnesota fraudulent DayCare center receiving $1.26 million in CCAP funding (tax exempt money), these day cares all receive money from the government and then block out all windows and lock there doors and won’t even give you the option to enroll your child. Then when they don’t want you to understand what they are saying they speak in Somalian. I just wanted daycare for my “son” Joey!”

“This fraud is only 1 part of the puzzle… but there are literally hundreds of daycares operating fraudulently across the state and I have more to show you guys in the coming days,” Shirley further wrote, adding, “The big question is will Tim Walz be held accountable?”