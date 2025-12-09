Wisconsin Cinnabon racial incident: GoFundMe launched for ‘traumatized’ Somali couple as Crystal Wilsey defends actions

The cousin of a woman who, along with her husband, was racially abused by a Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims with their legal fees as they seek justice. The employee was fired, the company said, after a video showed her making racist comments to customers, USA Today reported. Wisconsin Cinnabon racial incident: GoFundMe launched for ‘traumatized’ Somali couple as Crystal Wilsey (pictured) defends actions(geniusrain1/TikTok)

Sabrina Osman, who posted the video to Tik Tok on December 5, said in the GoFundMe that her cousin Farhia Ahmed, and her brother-in-law, were shopping at the Bay Park Mall in Ashwaubenon, just south of Green Bay, when they stopped at the cinnamon roll stand. She noted that this is where the couple, who are Black Somali Muslim, were verbally abused by the employee, identified as 43-year-old Crystal Wilsey.

“My cousin Farhia Ahmed is the victim in this incident, and I am raising this GoFundMe to help her with legal fees and lawyer costs as we pursue justice,” the GoFundMe reads. “My relationship to her is that she is my cousin. My sister, my cousin, and I have been trying to raise awareness about what happened, but TikTok kept taking the audio down.”

At the time of writing this article, $5,829 had been raised of the 45K goal.

The incident

Osman said that as soon as the couple approached the counter, they understood that “the atmosphere was not welcoming at all because of the worker’s facial expression and attitude.” “My cousin ordered the caramel pecan cinnamon roll. When the worker squeezed the caramel, she barely put any. My cousin kindly asked if she could add more, and also asked if they were running low,” she said.

She added, “The worker then said she would warm the Carmel a little because she didn't want it to be hot and hurt hands. Then, completely unprovoked, she said: "You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you're wearing on top of your head" directly insulting my cousin’s hijab, her faith, and her identity. Then began making fun of her hijab and modesty. My cousin immediately pulled out her phone and began recording. Shortly after, she called me crying. She has been traumatized, anxious, and scared to go outside since this happened. The racism in this country is getting out of hand, and we refuse to stay silent. No one should ever have to experience this kind of hate. If there's any lawyers in Wisconsin that can help with this case please email me. We need to put a stop to this!”

Wilsey repeatedly called the couple the N-word.

Crystal Wilsey defends her actions

Wilsey, a mother from Oneida, has taken to social media to defend her actions. “P.S., to the racism, if you look at my Facebook from 2010, you’ll see on there that I have a blended family, and my son was colored,” she said in the voiceover to a TikTok video.

However, Wilsey later appeared to return to her claim about having a “colored” child by saying a health condition made his skin darker. “Addison’s disease, and he was discriminated called chocolate because he had brown skin – explanation of racism,” she wrote in a comment.

Court records show that Wilsey was charged with child endangerment, marijuana possession and marijuana drug paraphernalia in February 2022. The charges stemmed from an incident when she was pulled over by state troopers while driving in Erie County, Ohio, as reported by the New York Post.