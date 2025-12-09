Crystal Wilsey: Arrest records of ‘racist' Cinnabon staff surfaces as GiveSendGo raises over $120k

Crystal Terese Wilsey, the 43-year-old Cinnabon employee from Oneida, Wisconsin, was fired after being filmed hurling racist slurs at a Somali couple at a Cinnabon store at a Wisconsin mall. The video, recorded and shared by the couple, went viral on social media, leading to Wilsey being fired from Cinnabon. Crystal Terese Wilsey, the former Cinnabon employee, was fired for racist remarks towards a Somali couple.(GiveSendGo)

Meanwhile, talks around Crystal Wilsey continue as a fundraiser for her on GiveSendGo, launched by conservative social media, has managed to raise over $120,000 for the Cinnabon employee who admitted "I'm racist" in the viral video. Additionally, her arrest records have also surfaced on social media, showing that she was booked at least twice.

Wilsey was working at the Cinnabon outlet at the Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, near Green Bay, Wisconsin. While she was on her shift, she mistreated a Somali couple of customers, hurling a range of racist slurs at them, including the N-word. “I am racist, and you are a n—-r,” she is seen saying in the video.

Reports have continued that the customers at whom the slurs were hurled were a "Black Somali couple. Since the video surfaced, Cinnabon released a statement saying that Wilsey has been fired from her job. However, she was not identified in the statement.

“We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior,” the company said. “The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.

Crystal Terese Wilsey Arrest Records

Since going viral, internet sleuths have dug up information on the 43-year-old mother from Wisconsin. It has been revealed that she has been booked at least two times, on charges related to domestic abuse, endangering children and drug possession.

The bookings reportedly took place in Ohio in 2022. As per the arrest records, she was driving an impaired car with three children in it, leading to the endangerment of her life.

GiveSendGo Raises Over $120,000

A GiveSendGo fundraiser launched for Crystal Wilsey by an individual named Tom Hennessey. Hennessey's relation to Wilsey was not immediately clear.

The fundraiser states: "Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation. Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy. We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal."

The GiveSendGo campaign has a target of $271,301. As of this writing, it has raised $120,416.