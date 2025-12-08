Trump to fire Kristi Noem over ‘secret romance’? Here's who could replace ICE Barbie

US President Donald Trump is said to be contemplating the dismissal of his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem due to the controversial employment of her alleged romantic partner, Corey Lewandowski, as reported by The Bulwark on Sunday. President Donald Trump may dismiss Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem due to issues surrounding her alleged partner, Corey Lewandowski.(AFP)

According to former Department of Homeland Security officials, Trump's aides have grown more frustrated with Noem’s problematic—and married—partner, Lewandowski's behavior and influence, which has been a constant source of internal conflict due to his relationship with Noem.

Meanwhile, several officials described the situation as sufficiently detrimental that talks on her removal are presently underway, as per the outlet.

“Things are f–--ed,” one former official told The Bulwark regarding the couple. “It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time.”

Who could takeover as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary?

Meanwhile, officials, as per the report, have stated that Trump might take action in January, coinciding with the time when Democrat Abigail Spanberger takes over from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is currently being considered by advisers as a possible successor to Noem.

Lewandowski dubbed as Kristi Noem's ‘gatekeeper’

Noem, who is married to Bryon Noem, along with her clumsy chief adviser, has consistently refuted claims regarding their supposed relationship, which has been dubbed D.C.’s “worst-kept secret.” Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Trump, is also recognized as Noem’s “gatekeeper,” acting as a special government employee who accompanies her, provides input on staffing issues, and influences enforcement decisions.

They have faced growing criticism for their financial mismanagement during their tenure in power. It was alleged in November that the two had ordered ten Spirit Airlines planes, only to find out later that they were without engines.

Will Trump announce possible Noem firing?

Trump rarely fires people directly, despite his reputation as an apprentice. Former aides recall that he likes to assign dismissals to top advisers or chiefs of staff rather than engage in direct clashes. It seems unlikely that Trump will announce Noem's dismissal personally.