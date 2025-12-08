Is Tucker Carlson leaving US? All we know about his new house in Qatar, ‘I am a free man’

Tucker Carlson, the US right-wing media figure, declared on Sunday his intention to acquire property in Qatar. He, however, dismissed allegations of having received funds from the Gulf nation. Tucker Carlson faces backlash from MAGA supporters, particularly Laura Loomer, over his plans to purchase property in Qatar.(Bloomberg)

During an interview with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Carlson, who has been parting ways from core MAGA values, said: “I have been criticised as being a tool of Qatar... I've never taken anything from your country and don't plan to. I am, however, tomorrow, buying a place in Qatar.”

'I'll be wherever I want to be,' says Carlson

The former Fox News host further clarified that he appreciates the location due to its aesthetic appeal and not because he is promoting any agenda.

“I'm doing that because I like the city, I think it's beautiful, but also to make the statement that I'm an American and a free man and I'll be wherever I want to be,” Carlson remarked, addressing the crowd at the annual diplomatic Doha Forum. For now, he has no plans to leave the US and he is just planning to move to Qatar.

Notably, a significant portion of the conversation between Carlson and Qatari PM revolved around Israel, Qatar's regional diplomacy, and the current tensions in the Middle East, including Gaza.

Carlson was met with a brief round of applause from the audience for his new property.

In addition to Carlson, the forum featured a diverse array of speakers, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr., and Bill Gates.

‘Tucker Qatarlson’

The recent news has caused divisions within segments of the MAGA movement. Laura Loomer, a far-right and anti-Islam activist, has emerged as one of Carlson's most vocal critics, alleging that he has been “bought off by Muslims” and referring to him as “Tucker Qatarlson”.

In October, Loomer asserted that the interviews Tucker conducts with Qatar are merely “a paid propaganda piece.” She urged Carlson to make public any documents that would reveal the details of the alleged purchase.