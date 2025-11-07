Senator Ted Cruz slams ‘comrade’ Tucker Carlson for defending Zohran Mamdani: ‘Guess they share mutual enemies’

Senator Ted Cruz has slammed former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for showing support to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. Carlson, who now has his own show, defended the Democrat in Thursday morning’s edition of his newsletter. Ted Cruz slammed Tucker Carlson for appearing to defend Zohran Mamdani.(X/@AdameMedia, @tedcruz)

Cruz, a Republican, labelled the recent elections including the one in NYC a ‘disaster’ for Republicans and called Mamdani a ‘full-on communist.’ “Comrade Mamdani is the face of the Democrat Party,” he said, as per The Hill. Cruz's criticism came despite Mamdani having clarified earlier that he's not a communist.

What did Tucker Carlson say about Zohran Mamdani?

Under the sub-header, “Jews for Mamdani,” Carlson wrote:

“You saw the campaign attacks against Zohran Mamdani. He’s a socialist! True. He’s a communist! Possibly true. He’s an antisemite! Wait, what?”

The conservative commentator continued, “Is the incoming mayor a fan of Israel? Does he want America to fight its wars? Not particularly. But a Jew hater? That’s a different conversation. We’ve never seen anything to suggest he falls into that ugly camp. Because he doesn’t. He plainly said so yesterday, during his victory speech, and numerous times throughout the summer and fall.”

“That didn’t stop the ethno-narcissists from slandering him as some sort of dark force plotting to install the Fourth Reich in America’s largest city,” Carlson further added. He went on to argue “The Jewish voters who backed Mamdani did so because they knew the antisemite attacks were lies. They had the brains to see through the bulls**t.” Carlson stated “America’s Israel First caucus needs antisemitism.” He also asserted, “It’s their only hope at convincing taxpayers to keep shipping their hard-earned fortunes to the Netanyahu government.”

What Ted Cruz said about Tucker Carlson

Senator Cruz on X slammed Carlson's actions, dubbing him ‘comrade’. “Now Comrade Tucker is defending Comrade Mamdani. I guess they share mutual enemies,” the Republican from Texas wrote.

Notably, Mamdani had earlier promised to arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York City. Carlson, for his part, has been under fire recently for inviting far-right activist Nick Fuentes, known for his antisemitic stance, onto his show.

On November 3, however, the Democrat had announced that he had the endorsement of Rabbi Moshe Indig and Ahronim leaders in Williamsburg. “Together, we will fight the scourge of antisemitism and build a city that works for every New Yorker,” he wrote on X. Mamdani will be sworn in as the New York City mayor on January 1, 2026.