Ted Cruz calls for Judge James Boasberg's impeachment over ‘secret’ subpoena

Ted Cruz called on the House of Representatives on Thursday to begin impeachment proceedings against James Boasberg. The US senator accused the federal judge of abusing his authority during an investigation tied to the January 6 Capitol riot and the 2020 election, which Donald Trump lost. Ted Cruz called for the impeachment of judge James Boasberg over secret subpoenas of Republican senators(AP)

Senator Cruz calls for impeachment

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Cruz said Boasberg approved an order barring AT&T, his personal phone carrier, from notifying him that his phone records had been subpoenaed.

He said the judge’s order cited “reasonable grounds” that Cruz might destroy or tamper with evidence related to the Justice Department’s January 6 probe, something the senator called absurd.

“There’s not a shred of evidence to suggest I’d ever tamper with anything,” Cruz said, calling the decision “a weaponized use of the legal system.” He added that if a judge “reaches a factual conclusion with zero evidence, that judge is abusing his power.”

What Ted Cruz said about the subpoena

According to Cruz, AT&T declined to comply with the subpoena after determining that the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution protects members of Congress from such requests.

The senator’s records were among several sought by federal investigators examining lawmakers’ communications around the January 6 events, The Center Square reported.

Other Senators also targeted

According to a US Senate committee press release, Cruz joins eight other Republican senators - Marsha Blackburn, Ron Johnson, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Cynthia Lummis, Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan, and Tommy Tuberville - whose phone data was also targeted.

The news was made public by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who obtained the FBI document. He said the order preventing notice amounted to a secret search and called for Boasberg to face sanctions and eventual impeachment.

Ted Cruz’s claims of weaponized justice

Cruz claimed that the broader inquiry, led by former special counsel Jack Smith and involving the FBI and Justice Department, has cost taxpayers thousands and unfairly targeted conservatives.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, several GOP lawmakers alleged that up to 156 Republicans or right-leaning organizations were swept into the investigation.

“The people who turned the Department of Justice into a political weapon will be held accountable,” Cruz said, warning that unchecked powers within the courts “pose a danger to every citizen, regardless of party.”

No response yet from Boasberg or DOJ

While House Republican leaders have not formally endorsed an impeachment effort, Cruz’s remarks drew quick support online from conservative commentators and lawmakers who share his view that the judiciary has been used to intimidate political opponents.

Boasberg’s office has not publicly responded to the accusations. The Justice Department also declined to comment.

