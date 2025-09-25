Joshua Jahn's mother's posts on gun laws surface amid Dallas ICE shooting probe; 'anti Ted Cruz, Abbot'

Since the identification of Joshua Jahn as the suspect in the shooting at the ICE office in Dallas on Wednesday, details on his family have come out in the public. While his brother, Noah Jahn, has told NBC News that his brother was politically inclined against the ICE, his mother's Facebook profile is being dug up. Sharon Jahn (L) and Joshua Jahn (R).(Sharon Jahn on Facebook and Collin County Sheriff's Office)

The New York Post reported from Sharon Jahn's now-deactivated Facebook post that in 2022, she made a series of posts against Texas GOP politicians, including Governor Gregg Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

“Governor Abbott, Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz how does it make you feel that your action to open up gun laws is responsible for the killing of 21 more people?” the post read.

“Do you secretly sit in front of a tv and smile a demented smile? You must be proud of all the money that sits in your bank accounts from the gun lobby support. Was it worth it, Governor Abbott? How about you senators?” she added.

This story is being updated.