Joshua Jahn family: Who are the suspect's mother and father? Brother says parents owned a rifle

Joshua Jahn, 29, has been identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, according to Fox News. The shooting occurred Wednesday morning and left one person dead and at least two others injured. Jahn was later found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Joshua Jahn's parents owned a rifle.(X)

Authorities believe Joshua Jahn may have acted as a sniper. According to The Telegraph, the Department of Homeland Security is investigating the possibility that the shots were fired from a nearby rooftop.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo of unspent bullet casings recovered near Jahn's body. One casing reportedly had the handwritten message "ANTI-ICE."

However, Jahn's older brother, Noah Jahn, told NBC News that he was unaware of any strong political views his brother may have held.

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” Noah told NBC News. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew."

Noah added, "He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew."

Also Read: Joshua Jahn social media: Alleged Facebook and X posts linked to Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect emerge

Family background

Joshua and Noah were raised in Texas, where they were born. Noah told the outlet that Joshua had expressed interest in moving to Oklahoma to live on their parents' property.

Noah mentioned that their parents owned a rifle. He said that while Joshua knew how to shoot, he was not a skilled marksman.

“He’s not a marksman. He would not be able to make any shots like that,” Noah told NBC News.

The gunman's brother said he last saw Joshua two weeks ago at their parents’ home and noticed nothing unusual.

Also Read: Joshua Jahn political affiliation, criminal background, parents: Dallas shooting suspect brother shares chilling details

Parents identified?

Trump ally Laura Loomer claimed the suspect's mother is Sharon Jahn, sharing screenshots of posts allegedly from Sharon’s Facebook account.

She claimed, “Sharon is a Democrat who makes social media posts attacking elected Texas Republican lawmakers who support the Second Amendment.”

In the alleged Facebook post, the woman appears critical of her state’s gun laws.

Loomer further stated, “Just another example of FAILED Democrat parenting. Joshua Jahn is a radical Leftist with a Democrat mother who spews her hatred on social media.”

However, HT.com could not independently verify these claims. According to NBC News, the gunman was a registered independent who last voted in November 2024.

Some unverified social media posts claimed the gunman’s father, Andy Jahn, is a retired mechanical engineer, sharing screenshots from his alleged Facebook profile. HT.com could not independently verify this information.