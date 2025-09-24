Who was Joshua Jahn, Dallas ICE facility mass shooting suspect?

The suspect in the mass shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility has been identified by the Daily Mail as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, citing multiple law enforcement sources. Police block off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office after a reported shooting, in Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.(AP)

The shooting left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities. The suspected shooter, believed to have acted as a sniper, was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN.

Fox News columnist Karol Markowicz and political commentator Laura Loomer have also named Jahn as the alleged shooter. In addition, photos and social media profiles believed to be linked to Jahn have been circulating online. However, HT.com cannot independently verify these claims.

FBI: Shooting believed to be targeted

At a press conference, Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, said investigators believe the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

“I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence,” he said. “Early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

The FBI has not released further details about the messages reportedly written on the ammunition.

Shooter may have fired from rooftop

According to Telegraph, Homeland Security is examining the possibility that the shots were fired from a nearby rooftop.

Officials respond to the incident

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed multiple casualties and said the agency is actively investigating.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families,” she wrote on X.

Sen. Ted Cruz said he is "closely monitoring the situation at the ICE Detention Facility in Dallas."

“We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, and we are deeply grateful to the brave first responders who rushed to the scene,” the Texas senator wrote on X.

FBI leading the investigation

The FBI confirmed its full involvement in the ongoing investigation. Deputy Director Dan Bongino said, "The FBI is fully engaged, in conjunction with our state and federal law enforcement partners, at the crime scene in Dallas."