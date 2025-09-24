Joshua Jahn: Dallas ICE shooter's alleged photo emerges; first details out

Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspect who shot multiple people outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday, The Daily Mail and Fox News reported, citing sources. While officials have not confirmed the identity of the shooter yet, it was revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel respond at the scene of a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas(REUTERS)

Now, social media users are posting about the alleged photos of Jahn. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these images. These are screenshots from a Channel 12 story.

Wrote ‘Anti-ICE’ messages on bullet

Officials confirmed that the gunman wrote ‘Anti-ICE’ messages on one of his bullets. He killed one person and wounded two others.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said were the suspect's unspent shell casings that showed one with the words ‘ANTI-ICE’ written along the side.

"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," Patel wrote.

The suspect opened fire on the ICE office from an adjacent building around 6:40 AM local time, police said. No law enforcement officers were injured.

"It looked like it might have been a sniper or some sort of a long-form shot,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" earlier on Wednesday.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” Vice President JD Vance tweeted.

(With inputs from Reuters)