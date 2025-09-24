Who was Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect? What we know about the gunman who shot himself in head

Dallas ICE death with an active shooter situation that resulted in the deaths and injuries of detains. According to police, the Dallas active shooter suspect died from a self-inflicted gun wound. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acknowledged several victims, and authorities are still looking into the Dallas ICE shooting and its motive. Dallas ICE facility shooting; Police block off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office after a reported shooting, in Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jamie Stengle)(AP)

The shooting took place inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office located on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, according to police.

Authorities were summoned to the facility along Interstate 35E just before 7 a.m. according to reports. According to police, a rifle-wielding sniper was on a roof when the incident occurred.

Two ICE detainees were killed while one person received injuries at a Dallas ICE facility, police sources told WFAA, confirming that the shooter was found dead.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Police Department took to its X handle to give an update about the Dallas ICE facility shooting. “On September 24, 2025, at about 6:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to an assist officer call in the 8100 block of north Stemmons Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased,” police said.

Who was Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect?

The shooter was identified as a white man. Before cops could reach the suspect, officials established that he shot himself in the head.

The body of the suspect was discovered not on the ICE building, but rather on the roof of a nearby immigration lawyer's office.

Although investigators are looking into the possibilities, police have not yet established whether other suspects may have been involved.

Following the incident, several ambulances, emergency vehicles, and dozens of police units arrived at the scene. Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation captured a lot of police activity on the I-35E access lane close to Empire Central.

Witnesses reported a swift reaction, with cops guarding the perimeter with heavy weapons.

FBI assisting police with Dallas ICE facility shooting investigation

The FBI Deputy Director has said that the FBI is helping with the probe into the shooting that occurred at an ICE facility in Dallas this morning.

“The FBI is fully engaged, in conjunction with our state and federal law enforcement partners, at the crime scene in Dallas,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on X.