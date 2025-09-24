Beacon hill shooting: 3 rushed to hospital as ‘naked’ man with 'large knife' shot by Boston police

Boston police informed that they shot a "naked man" brandishing a knife after receiving a complaint of a break-in at a company in the Beacon Hill district, CBS News reported. The tragic incident occurred at Mount Vernon Street shortly before 6 am. In Beacon Hill, police shot a naked man with a knife after responding to a break-in report at a business.(Unsplash)

According to Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin, the police were initially notified of an ongoing break-in. Officers noticed a man brandishing a knife in a back alley.

The individual was characterized as “unclothed,” and McLaughlin said three police officers tried to control him with their electronic stun guns but failed.

McLaughlin said that the cops then shot the man several times. However, it's too soon to tell how many rounds were fired, he added.

After receiving assistance from officers, the man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to McLaughlin, the officers engaged in the incident were sent to the hospital for examination under a standard procedure.

Beacon hill shooting: 3 rushed to hospital

Boston Emergency Medical Services reportedly admitted three people to hospitals following the shooting.

Three people were taken from the site to hospitals as per Boston EMS spokesperson.

The Massachusetts State House is located in the usually peaceful Beacon Hill area, not far from the Mount Vernon Street location where the shooting occurred.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge who lives in the neighborhood to get in touch for further details and probe in the case.