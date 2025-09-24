D4vd's Hollywood Hills house really raided by LAPD? Shocking details emerge about rented property

The the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) raided a house in Hollywood Hills where singer D4vd had been residing. A search warrant was carried out, and “several items of evidence” were obtained. His management rented the property for him and he does not own it. Following the LAPD raid, it was revealed that D4vd has terminated his lease on a property in the Hollywood Hills.(X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

The 15-year-old girl Celeste Rivas, whose corpse was discovered in Tesla, was reported missing since April 2024. Tesla belonged to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Celeste Rivas death probe

The LAPD is probing the death as a homicide. The reason of the young girl's passing has not been disclosed.

The corpse was “highly decomposed,” according to the medical examiner, and had probably been in the car for a long period.

According to a D4vd spokesman, the musician is assisting law enforcement and he has canceled all his global tours. However, he has not been named as a suspect by the police.

Also Read: D4vd's last Instagram post before discovery of Celeste Rivas body inside his Tesla trunk resurfaces, details here

Did D4vd end lease of a Hollywood Hills property? Shocking details emerge

Following the police raid, it was revealed that D4vd has terminated his lease on a property in the Hollywood Hills.

The singer and his manager Josh Marshall ended the $20,000-per-month lease on the Hollywood Hills home, according to the Daily Mail. On September 17, the Los Angeles Police Department seized laptop and several other items.

Bladen Trifunovic, the owner of the property, expressed his disbelief at the circumstances. He attested that the management had gotten in touch with him to ask for an early lease termination, stating that they could no longer reside there.

Any ties between Celeste Rivas and D4vd?

News outlets and social media have reported several potential ties between D4vd and Celeste Rivas, including the singer's leaked unreleased song purportedly called "Celeste" and a similar "Shhh" tattoo on each of their index fingers.

Furthermore, the mother of Rivas revealed to TMZ that her daughter was seeing a man named “David.”