D4vd's last Instagram post before discovery of Celeste Rivas body inside his Tesla trunk resurfaces, details here

D4vd music has topped the charts despite the fact that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) discovered the body of a 15-year-old girl was in the trunk of his abandoned Tesla. The artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, first garnered popularity as a musician after becoming a YouTube creator. His 2022 releases of “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me,” both of which went viral on TikTok, helped him gain notoriety. D4vd, according to his representative, has been on tour since August 15 and is "cooperating with authorities," NBC 4 reported(X/@Awk20000)

In September, D4vd hit headlines after it was revealed that he was the owner of the seized Tesla in which Celeste Rivas' remains were discovered. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later told PEOPLE that it was Rivas body, who died on September 8. However, the cause of her death was “deferred.”

D4vd's last Instagram post resurfaces

Prior to Celeste Rivas's body being discovered in D4vd's Tesla, the New York-born singer's last Instagram post promoted the deluxe edition of his album "Withered," which was initially made available on Darkroom and Interscope Records in April. It received more than 521 million Spotify plays and peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200.

Due to an ongoing investigation into the decomposing remains of a missing youngster discovered in a Tesla registered to the singer, the deluxe version of D4vd's debut album, Withered, was not published as scheduled, and his impending tour was canceled. According to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, police are looking into recently discovered images that appear to show D4vd and Rivas together.

Also Read: Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's UN speech sparks social media frenzy; ‘Even she didn’t crack a fake…'

Rivas mother offers key details

The mother of Rivas earlier informed TMZ that her daughter was seeing a man called David. Police allegedly searched the home of musician D4vd in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday evening, police carried out a search warrant at the property in the Hollywood Hills where the singer had been residing.

Is D4vd cooperating with police?

As links between the pop artist and the deceased teenager continue to surface, the raid on D4vd's crash pad was the most recent development in a case that police are looking into as a homicide. According to images of chats shared in fan chatrooms in 2023, there were reports that D4vd was seeing a teenager called Celeste around the time Rivas Hernandez vanished. D4vd, who has over 2 million Instagram followers, created an unreleased song that year in which he repeatedly refers to “Celeste.”

D4vd, according to his representative, has been on tour since August 15 and is "cooperating with authorities," NBC 4 reported. He has put a halt to the remainder of his tour and shelved his Wednesday night performance in Seattle. Police have not yet named D4vd or anybody else as a suspect in the case.