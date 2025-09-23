Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's UN speech sparks social media frenzy; ‘Even she didn’t crack a fake…'

Melania Trump was seen on camera seeming elegant as Donald Trump blasted the UN in a blistering speech today. The US President claimed to have stopped seven conflicts in seven months, sparking discussion and prompting netizens to say on social media that the First Lady couldn't “even look at him” throughout his address. U.S. first lady Melania Trump listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

The conflicts that President Trump claimed to have resolved were those between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Serbia and Kosovo, Israel and Iran, and Pakistan and India.

In a now-viral video, Melania appeared stern as she flicked her eyes from left to right. She, however, didn't express any emotion. A fan said, “I love when the cameras go to Melania and how she’s looking at him and there’s no doubt in my mind what she’s thinking.”

“Oh dear is Melania getting pissed again! It has been a remarkably long truce tbf,” another said, while a third person remarked the First Lady “can't even look at him.”

Donald Trump slams London Mayor

Additionally, Donald Trump used the occasion to attack London Mayor Sadiq Khan. “I look at London, and it's been so changed,” he remarked, “and you have a terrible, terrible, terrible mayor.”

During his speech, Trump accused the international organization of making “empty words” promises.

He further mocked the UN, saying that he didn't get a call from the organisation. He went on to mention that he got a “broken teleprompter and an escalator that stopped right in the middle.”

According to Marc Beckman, a senior advisor to the Ukrainian First Lady, Olena had constantly pressed for a meeting with Melania, and the two had a common passion for rescuing the more than 20,000 Ukrainian children who were allegedly kidnapped by the Russians during the brutal war.

“Mrs. Zelensky has reached out to several times to set up a meeting, but there’s no bilateral meeting. There’s nothing formal,” Beckman said on "Fox & Friends" on Fox News.

Notably, Melania wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, emphasizing the need for peace for the benefit of children.