What is Tylenol, also called paracetamol, that Donald Trump has linked to autism

US President Donald Trump on Monday asked pregnant women to not use Tylenol as he linked the drug, used to treat fevers and mild pain, to autism. Tylenol is known by the generic name acetaminophen in the US or paracetamol in other countries.

“Don't take Tylenol,” he said in a press conference from the White House as he also instructed mothers to not give the drug to infants.

Trump's latest claim has drawn criticism from medical experts, who stressed it is unproven and contradicts established science. Trump said his administration is linking Tylenol’s active ingredient to autism and is advising pregnant women to avoid the drug.

Trump also revisited his anti-vaccine stance echoing arguments long promoted by health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's “Make America Healthy Again” movement has pressed the administration to explain the rise in autism cases.

Kennedy’s office has been looking into a possible connection between autism and Tylenol after a study showed use of the pain relieving drug could increase the risk of autism in children. The study has shown mixed response as some have termed it a “definitive proof” while others have dismissed as “misinformation”.

Meanwhile, Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration “does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health” and that it “will not be deterred in these efforts as we know millions across America are grateful.”

What is Tylenol?

Tylenol is an active ingredient in Acetaminophen, a non-opioid analgesic and is chemically similar to paracetamol in Europe and other countries. The drug is used to treat muscle pains, fevers, mild menstrual cramps.

Trump also said that the Food and Drug Administration would soon notify doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism, though experts say that there is no conclusive evidence for link between Tylenol and autism. Associate Press quoted autism expert David Mandell of the University of Pennsylvania saying that while some studies have raised the possibility that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy might increase the risk of autism, many others haven’t found that concern.

Tylenol is manufactured by Kenvue, a US health company that owns brands such as Aveeno, Johnson's, Listerine, Neutregena, etc.

What are experts saying?

According to the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, high fevers in the first trimester of pregnancy can increase the risk of miscarriages and preterm births. In such situations, Tylenol is used to treat the fever. While Trump also said that to reduce chances of autism, children shouldn't be given to children, research says that autism develops in the fetal brain.

The president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists termed Trump's remarks as “irresponsible" and “harmful and confusing message”.

American Academy of Pediatrics president Dr. Susan Kressly said, “Studies have repeatedly found no credible link between life-saving childhood vaccines and autism. Any effort to misrepresent sound, strong science poses a threat to the health of children.”

Meanwhile Kenvue has denied any link between Tylenol and. In a statement on Monday, Kenvue said that pregnant mothers face the dangerous choice between suffering fevers and using riskier alternatives if they do not use Tylenol. Kenvue Inc's shares fell 7.5% in trading Monday, reducing the company’s market value by about $2.6 billion after Trump's statement.