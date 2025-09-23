Did Trump just berate UN over escalator, teleprompter malfunction? ‘Melania would have fallen’

A teleprompter and escalator malfunction prompted US President Donald Trump's UN speech to start off shakily as he joked that whomever was in charge of the equipment was “in big trouble.” US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Trump was greeted with accolades when he entered the UN for the first time since starting his second term in January. Minutes into his address, Trump claimed that the only things he received from the UN were a malfunctioning teleprompter and a broken escalator.

“I feel very happy to be up here with you [...] and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” he stated.

Trump complains ‘Melania would have fallen’ from ‘bad’ escalator

Complaining about the escalator, which suddenly stopped working on his and Melania Trump's entry, the POTUS said, “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up, stopped right in the middle.”

“If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But we're in great shape, we're both in good shape, and then the teleprompter didn't work, these are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much. And by the way, it's working now.”

Trump claims he ended seven conflicts

Trump continued to boast that he ended seven conflicts in seven months and has even saved thousands of lives.

He mentioned other conflicts that he claimshe has stopped, including those between India and Pakistan, Congo and Rwanda, and Israel and Iran.

“I have ended seven unendable wars, they said they were unendable,” he said. “I ended seven wars and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.” The US President said no president or prime minister has “ever done anything close to that. And I did it in just seven months. It's never happened before. There's never been anything like that. I'm very honoured to have done it.”

According to Trump, he has come to the UN to extend friendship and American leadership to any country present that is prepared to work with the US to create a more secure and prosperous global community.