Jimmy Kimmel vs Donald Trump: A look at talk show host's past conflicts with POTUS

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel this week. The suspension was put in effect after the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host's remarks on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10. A look at Jimmy Kimmel's past arguments with Donald Trump

The feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump has lasted for almost a decade. It began during the 2016 election campaign and has continued across television, social media, and political flashpoints over the years.

Charlie Kirk comments and show's suspension

The suspension was issued when Kimmel accused Trump’s allies of using Kirk’s death for political gain, the BBC reported. On his show, he compared Trump’s reaction to that of “a child mourning a pet goldfish.”

Trump responded to the late-night show host, calling Kimmel a “sick freak” and cheering ABC for pulling him off the air. He urged other networks to drop Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers as well.

Instagram feud

Stephen Colbert's suspension followed a summer of online exchanges between Kimmel and Trump. In July 2025, Trump used Truth Social to claim Stephen Colbert had been fired over poor ratings and warned that Kimmel and Fallon could be next.

Kimmel replied on his Instagram. He joked that Trump was too busy “marking up the Epstein files” to notice the promotion for his quiz show segment with Matt Damon and Ken Jennings. Kimmel’s response showed that the feud was still active far beyond the TV studio.

Health care debate

Kimmel’s criticism of Trump began years earlier. In 2017, during the fight over health care reform, he said Trump showed little empathy and accused him of misleading the public. Trump brushed it off, describing Kimmel’s program as “Hollywood nonsense” and boring television.

COVID-19 pandemic

The feud escalated again during the pandemic. Kimmel joked about Trump’s suggestion that “bleach" could treat COVID-19, warning viewers not to take such remarks seriously. Trump dismissed the comments, branding Kimmel a “third-rate host” and attacking his ratings.

Immigration and scandals

During Trump’s presidency, Kimmel regularly mocked his speeches, immigration bans, and controversies at global summits. His skits and monologues often highlighted Trump’s language slips and behavior at rallies. Trump answered on his social media, accusing Kimmel of “lacking talent” and stating that audiences were abandoning late-night.

A long-running feud

The suspension marks the most serious fallout in a feud that has lasted nearly ten years. What began with jokes in monologues turned into a personal battle that played out on network TV and social media feeds. For now, Kimmel faces an uncertain future in late-night.

FAQs

Why was Jimmy Kimmel suspended?

ABC suspended him in September 2025 after he mocked Donald Trump’s reaction to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

How long has Jimmy Kimmel feuded with Trump?

Their clashes began during the 2016 election and have continued through Trump’s presidency and beyond.

What role did social media play in the feud?

Trump often attacked Kimmel on Truth Social, while Kimmel responded on Instagram with satirical posts.

Has Kimmel criticized Trump before?

Yes. He frequently mocked Trump’s health care policies, COVID-19 comments, immigration bans, and scandals.