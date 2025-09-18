Jimmy Kimmel's past controversies: From blackface to Trump monologue and more

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show has been taken off the air “indefinitely” after his remarks about the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk caused a major storm in the US. Nexstar Media Group, which owns numerous ABC affiliates, announced it would no longer air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” citing his comments as “offensive and insensitive.” Jimmy Kimmel's eponymous talk show has been suspended 'indefinitely'(AFP)

ABC later confirmed the suspension, prompting a fierce debate over free speech and political pressure. With Kimmel being the epicenter of yet another controversy, here’s a look at his past contentious moments that sparked outrage.

Jimmy Kimmel’s history of controversies

Blackface backlash

Kimmel has long faced criticism for sketches in which he darkened his skin to impersonate NBA player Karl Malone and talk show host Oprah Winfrey during The Man Show. In 2020, when the clips resurfaced, he issued an apology calling the performances “embarrassing” and acknowledging the hurt it caused,per Soap Central.

Oscars 2024 joke on Robert Downey Jr

During the 2024 Oscar Awards, Kimmel made a pointed joke referencing Robert Downey Jr’s history of drug addiction. Though the actor responded with humor, viewers criticized the comedian for insensitivity and argued that the remark made light of the Iron Man star's past struggles.

Kimmel's scathing monologue on Trump

Kimmel expressed disappointment and concern over Donald Trump’s victory after the 2024 US presidential election. During his monologue on the now-suspended show, he described the night as “terrible” for many and also expressed concerns over the potential negative impact on Ukraine, NATO, and democracy.

Megan Fox interview resurfaces

In a 2009 interview that was rediscovered in 2020, Megan Fox talked about how she was sexualized while working with director Michael Bay when she was just 15 years old. Instead of taking her worries seriously, Kimmel dismissed the information with a joke, which led to a lot of backlash, per the outlet.

Comments on the Chinese community

After airing a segment in 2013 in which a child suggested the United States should "kill everyone in China" in order to resolve debt, Kimmel infuriated many members of the Chinese and Chinese-American communities, by saying, “That’s an interesting idea.” However, he and ABC apologized after more than 100,000 people signed a White House petition calling for accountability.

The Epstein list feud with Aaron Rodgers

NFL player Aaron Rodgers proposed in 2024 that Kimmel's name might be listed in Jeffrey Epstein's files. On his show, the comedian vehemently refuted the allegation, claiming that he had “never met or had any contact with Epstein.” The public dispute reignited debates about the role of celebrities in the case.

FAQs:

Why was Jimmy Kimmel suspended by ABC?

He was suspended after making remarks about the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, which ABC affiliates deemed offensive.

Is this the first time Kimmel has been in controversy?

No. He has previously faced backlash for blackface performances, offensive jokes, and insensitive comments in interviews.

Has Jimmy Kimmel apologized for past controversies?

Yes. He apologized for the blackface sketches and for his remarks about the Chinese community, but other controversies have lingered.