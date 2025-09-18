Jimmy Kimmel show canceled: Ben Stiller, Governor Newsom and more react to ABC's decision

Jimmy Kimmel's show is being pulled by ABC, following remarks the comedian made about Tyler Robinson, the person charged in Charlie Kirk's shooting. The decision by ABC, following backlash to Kimmel's remarks, comes months after Stephen Colbert announced his exit from The Late Show. Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for comments on Tyler Robinson, who's been charged with the murder Charlie Kirk. (REUTERS)

Shocked by the move, several celebrities and other public figures have expressed their support for Kimmel on X posts.

How public figures reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's news

Ben Stiller, known for movies like Zoolander, said on X “This isn’t right,” while reacting to the news of Kimmel's show being pulled.

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the Republican Party, saying “they are censoring you in real time.”

“It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous,” he remarked, accusing the Republican Party of not 'believing in free speech'.

David Sirota, who co-wrote Don't Look Up, commented, “Nexstar's decision to remove Jimmy Kimmel comes as the company is asking the Trump administration for merger approval and also lobbying the Trump FCC to end local ownership rules so that the company can buy up more markets.”

Actor Paul Scheer, known for The League, said on Threads “So let me get this straight. Kimmel is off the air for his comments about the politicization of an assassination but this is totally fine.” He then linked the video of Fox commentator Brian Kilmeade where he called for homeless people to be killed.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, reacting to the news, wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT”

Kimmel had suggested that Robinson was part of the MAGA base, drawing massive backlash. Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray has stated that Robinson's mother said her son had become “more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented.”