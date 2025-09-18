'Boycott ABC and Disney': Suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' over Charlie Kirk row sparks backlash

The ABC's decision to "indefinitely suspend" late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel's long-running show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," sparked backlash on social media. Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

The ABC announced the decision on Wednesday after one of its affiliate partners, Nexstar Media Group, announced that they are taking the show off air. ABC, as well as its owner, Disney, faced backlash over the decision. "Boycott ABC" and "Boycott Disney" started trending on social media.

ABC is fully owned by The Walt Disney Company. Disney bought ABC in 1996 when it acquired Capital Cities/ABC Inc, and since then Disney has been the sole owner.

"ABC is now a fascist organization. Boycott everything affiliated with ABC and Disney," the account, The Romano Report, wrote.

“Time to boycott ABC. Good thing there’s a hundred other channels to watch,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of their already cancelled subscription.

“F*** @ABC . And f*** @CBS . Removing Colbert & Kimmel to kowtow to fascists when your viewership is screaming out for truth & reality is BEYOND comprehension. The outlet that steps up and pushes back will thrive, if any find the courage,” said another.

“ABC, and their overlords at Disney Entertainment, need to be boycotted by everyone that believes in free speech. Cancel your subscriptions. I am. This includes: ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and Hulu,” wrote one.

“BOYCOTT ALERT! Disney/ABC just caved & pulled Jimmy Kimmel for political reasons. Nexstar — which owns The CW + 200+ local ABC, NBC, CBS & FOX stations — is part of the same machine. 💥 Boycott Disney. Boycott Nexstar. Boycott their advertisers. Hit them where it hurts: the $$$,” Brian Krassenstein wrote.

Why ABC Suspended 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The decision to indefinitely shelf Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Kimmel's long-running show came amid the comments the late-night show host made about the recent death of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel falsely claimed that the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was "part of the MAGA gang" - implying he belonged to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' group.

Initially, the Irving, Texas-based Nestor Media Group issued a statement saying that they are putting Kimmel's show off the air in all their ABC affiliate stations. Soon after, ABC followed suit. A spokesperson told Deadline! that ABC, as a whole, has also decided to suspend the show indefinitely.

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show comes just months after CBS took Stephen Colbert off air.