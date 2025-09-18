Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel fired amid Charlie Kirk row? What Nexstar's latest ABC Stations move means

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 04:19 am IST

Nexstar Media Group suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely from ABC affiliates after Kimmel’s remarks on Charlie Kirk, announced Wednesday.

Jimmy Kimmel's show, 'Jilly Kimmel Live,' was suspended indefinitely by the Nexstar Media Group from their ABC affiliate channels over the Late-night show host's comments on Charlie Kirk. The decision was announced by Nextar Media Group in a statement on Wednesday.

Jimmy Kimmel arrives for a special screening of the film "Saturday Night" at the Vista Theater.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Nexstar owns or operates 24 ABC-affiliated stations. Some prominent ones include WGNO in New Orleans, WKRN in Nashville, WATE in Knoxville, WHTM in the Harrisburg/Lancaster/York region of Pennsylvania, and WTEN in Albany, New York.

Thus, Jimmy Kimmel has not been fired by ABC amid his comments on Charlie Kirk. It means 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will not be broadcast on the ABC affiliate stations of Nexstar.

This is a breaking news.

US News
