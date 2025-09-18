Charlie Kirk's old Jimmy Kimmel 'is not funny' comment resurfaces after ABC's decision on late-night show

Charlie Kirk's old post on Jimmy Kimmel has resurfaced after the talk-show host faced flak for his remarks on Tyler Robinson, the person charged with Kirk's murder. Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for remarks on Tyler Robinson, who has been charged in Charlie Kirk's shooting. (X/@TuckerCNews, X/@iAnonPatriot)

Robinson, 22, was charged for the fatal shooting which took Kirk's life as he was attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Kimmel, on his show on Monday, remarked that Robinson belonged to the MAGA base.

After backlash over his comment, ABC has decided to pull his show off the air for an indefinite period. This came soon after Nexstar Media, one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the US, said it would preempt airings of Kimmel's show.

What had Charlie Kirk said about Jimmy Kimmel?

Charlie Kirk, in 2017, had said on X “Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny.”

It remains unknown if there was any specific context in which the late Turning Point USA founder made this remark.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel to retire amid Charlie Kirk row? What ABC talk show host said about his future

However, people have flocked to the post following the news of Kimmel's show being pulled.

“You won,” on person commented. Another said, “Total victory.”

“Kimmel has been fired. RETRIBUTION,” remarked another.

Nexstar, in the statement explaining its action, said “Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

While Kimmel suggested Robinson was part of the MAGA base, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray stated that Robinson's mother said her son had become “more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented.”

Notably, when Stephen Colbert announced the end of his show as well, President Donald Trump had stated that Kimmel would be next.