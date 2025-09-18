Jimmy Kimmel to retire amid Charlie Kirk row? What ABC talk show host said about his future

Talk-show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel's show Jimmy Kimmel Live! is being preempted from Nexstar's ABC stations for the ‘foreseeable future’. This comes after comments Kimmel made on Monday regarding the suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk's shooting. Jimmy Kimmel faced flak for remarks on Tyler Robinson, who was charged with murder, for the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk (Getty Images via AFP)

“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the company said in a statement.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, was charged with murder in the case.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray said that Robinson's mother said her son had become “more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented.” Kimmel, however, on his show alleged that Robinson belonged to MAGA, drawing massive backlash online.

Now, with his show being pre-empted, many are wondering if Kimmel will retire. Here's what the 57-year-old had said.

What Jimmy Kimmel said about retirement

Kimmel was asked if he had plans to retire, earlier this month. This came, given that Stephen Colbert was exiting and The Late Show was ending as well.

However, Kimmel at the time had said “I’m not prepared to answer that question. It’s something I think about a lot. Things have changed a lot over the last few years, the last nine years. Each day is a new adventure and I kind of take them as they come," as per LateNighter.

Reactions to Jimmy Kimmel news

Meanwhile, people are reacting to the news of Kimmel's show being pulled.

“This might be the END of Kimmel’s career!,” one person said on X. Another remarked, “Just a couple months ago, Trump PREDICTED IT! ‘I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next’.”

Yet another person said, “Jimmy Kimmel should have lost his job when he said the unvaccinated should die outside the hospitals.”