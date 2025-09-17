Tyler Robinson-Lance Twiggs's text messages seem ‘staged, not real’; latest release sparks theories

Utah authorities on Tuesday revealed a text message exchange between Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson and his roommate, reported as Lance Triggs. The 22-year-old shooter can be seen confessing to the assassination in the messages, admitting that he planned the attack for ‘about a week’. Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of U.S. conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, appears in court(via REUTERS)

Robinson has been charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty in the case. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray revealed DNA evidence linking Robinson to the rifle.

According to Gray, Robinson sent a series of text messages to his roommate, who was allegedly romantically involved with him.

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it," he wrote. Another message, sent after the shooting, expressed regret that police lockdowns prevented him from recovering his rifle. He also admitted he wished the crime had remained secret until “I died of old age.”

However, now social media users and even some influencers are saying that the messages seem ‘staged’.

“Something about these alleged text messages just don’t sit right with me…,” one person with about 52k followers on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, claimed.

“It doesn’t sound like a natural conversation and seems rehearsed. Also, Robinson mentioned engraving the bullets in front of the roommate. Are we really sure the roommate had no idea of his plan?” another one added.

“This entire exchange reads as somebody explaining unnecessary details to try to exonerate the other party. Very weird and unnatural language, as if they knew the texts would be read,” a third one said.

There is no evidence to back these theories. Authorities are yet to address these concerns.

Robinson, 22, is accused of firing a single bullet from a rooftop, fatally hitting Kirk in the neck in front of thousands of people. A huge manhunt ended 33 hours later when Robinson's parents persuaded him to turn himself in after seeing photos of the wanted man.

(With AFP inputs)