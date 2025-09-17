Tyler Robinson's text messages to Lance Twiggs were ‘touching’; ABC reporter faces flak amid Charlie Kirk row

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman is facing flak on social media for saying Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson's, text messages to his roommate, Lance Twiggs, were ‘touching’. In a segment after charges were announced against the 22-year-old shooter, Gutman was getting into the details of the text exchange between him and his roommate, who Utah Governor Spencer Cox said was romantically involved with him. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with Charlie Kirk's murder(AFP)

At one point in his segment, Gutman said the messages were ‘touching’. He was referring to the particular text, where Robinson expressed concerns for Twiggs's well-being.

The suspect wrote, “I’m gonna turn myself in willingly. You are all I worry about love." He further urged his roommate not to speak to media.

Matt Gutman faces flak

Gutman is now being slammed on social media. "ABC’s Matt Gutman says that the messages of the shooter confessing to the m*rder of Charlie Kirk were “VERY TOUCHING.” What about the confession of an alleged killer is "touching"???" one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That's Matt Gutman, who pushed a ton of misinformation and falsehoods that shaped the narrative of the Trayvon Martin shooting,” another one added.

Neither Matt Gutman nor ABC News has reacted to the flak.

Tyler Robinson charges

Robinson faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Authorities also called for the death penalty.

Robinson, a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, was apprehended late on September 12 after a 33-hour manhunt involving local law enforcement and the FBI. He is being held without bail in a special housing unit at the Utah County Jail.

The affidavit details that Robinson's roommate, with whom he had a romantic relationship, received a text message on the day of the shooting directing them to look under his keyboard, where they found a note stating, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." Authorities recovered a Mauser 98 .30-06 rifle with a mounted scope wrapped in a towel near the campus, believed to be Robinson's weapon.