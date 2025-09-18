Tyler Robinson followed scandalous creator RedRusker; played ‘furries’ game amid underage links

Details about the online presence of Tyler Robinson, the man charged with the killing of Charlie Kirk, have emerged, including his username and links to an artist accused of drawing pornographic content involving underage characters, Daily Mail reported. Tyler Robinson fatally shot Charlie Kirk at a Utah University on September 10(AFP)

Robinson, the 22-year-old arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder at Utah Valley University on September 10, was arraigned on Tuesday on seven charges including murder and witness tampering. His online accounts show an interest in gay porn which involved ‘furries’ – humanoid animal characters, the publication further reported.

Details about Tyler Robinson's online presence

Robinson's friends shared with the Daily Mail that he used ‘craftin247’ as his name on several gaming and online accounts. The publication also found that he played Furry Shades of Gay – a game which says it is about ‘love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor’.

Notably, there is an account by ‘craftin247’ on a site – FurAffinity.com – which caters to people leaning towards humanoid animal illustrations and dressing up in fur suits, the publication also reported. This account, last week, reportedly posted he'd ‘recently watched’ content by another user – RedRusker, a gay furry porn artist. However, RedRusker, in 2023, had been mired in a scandal among the 'furries' community, when his underage porn cartoons had surfaced.

Then, in a May 2023 post on the site, RedRusker had reportedly admitted to the existence of ‘art I made that depicted underage characters’, adding that ‘there are about a dozen or so pieces in total.’ The Daily Mail also reported that the Steam account linked to Robinson had another friend ‘Obure’ – another porn artist making 'deviant' content.

Congressman Comer issues call

Congressman James Comer has meanwhile issued a call for the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit to testify at an Oversight Committee hearing on October 8.

“I'm calling on the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, & Reddit to testify at an Oversight Committee hearing on October 8. The hearing will examine the radicalization of online forum users, including instances of open incitement to commit politically motivated acts,” he said on X.

Comer continued, “The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot. In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence.”

“To prevent future radicalization and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purpose,” he concluded.