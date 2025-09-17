'Enough of his hatred': What Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson wrote in texts to partner

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, reportedly confessed to the crime in texts to his partner and roommate, and also left a note beforehand, saying he was going to take "the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk". Tyler Robinson's texts to his partner after Charlie Kirk's shooting were revealed by the authorities.(AP)

While the exact motive of his move is unclear so far, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray has revealed Tyler Robinson's text message to his partner: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

A series of texts sent by Robinson to his partner after the shooting of Charlie Kirk have cropped up as part of the investigation. Here are few messages released by authorities, according to news agency AP:

“I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.”

“Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.” After that, he sent: “I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it.”

Gray said that Robinson had abandoned his rifle, which he repeatedly referenced in his text messages. He allegedly urged his partner to conceal the evidence. In another message, he confessed: “To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

Apart from the texts, Robinson also left a note under the keyboard for his partner that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it".

Tyler Robinson has been charged under several offences, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm. A witness tampering charge was also slapped against Robinson for asking his partner to delete the text messages.

As the investigation advances, evidence increasingly ties Robinson to the crime. DNA recovered from the trigger of the rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk also matched to Tyler Robinson.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead mid-speech during an event at the Utah Valley University (UVU) last week. He was in the middle of answering a question on transgender mass shooters when a loud bang rang out as a shot was fired towards Charlie. He collapsed, was rushed to a hospital nearby, but could not survive.

After Tyler Robinson's arrest, Utah Governor Spencer Cox had said that his roommate and partner is a transgender person. However, a motive behind Charlie Kirk's killing is yet to be established and it hasn't been clarified whether he was targeted for his anti-transgender views.