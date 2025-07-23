Donald Trump says Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will be axed next after Stephen Colbert: ‘People with no talent…’

Just days after CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end its run in May 2026, American President Donald Trump wasted no time taking a victory lap—declaring not just satisfaction at the cancellation, but predicting that Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be the next late-night hosts to lose their shows. Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel

Donald Trump shared on Truth Social

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone. These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The American President's gloating came in the wake of CBS’ surprise decision to retire The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ending a decade-long run that saw the show become the most-watched late-night program on American television. The network cited financial losses—reportedly upwards of $40 million annually—as the reason behind its decision, despite Stephen consistently leading the ratings. According to CBS, there are no plans to replace Stephen, and the show will conclude with the end of its current season in May 2026.

The cancellation has sparked criticism and speculation, particularly given Stephen’s frequent skewering of Donald Trump. Some have questioned whether the move was purely financial or influenced by political pressure. That sentiment was echoed by a chorus of fellow late-night hosts—including Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Jon Stewart—who voiced their support for Stephen and concern over what his ouster might signal for the future of political satire on television.

Among the most recent supporters was former Late Show host David Letterman, who delivered a pointed rebuke of the network by saying, “There is no CBS with BS,” a nod to both the network’s name and what many see as a flimsy excuse for the cancellation.

Stephen himself addressed the news with both humor and honesty during a taping of the latest episode at the Ed Sullivan Theater. “Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May,” he told the audience, who responded with loud boos. Thanking CBS, the show’s crew, and viewers for their loyalty, Stephen said he was proud of the work they had done and added, “It’s a job that I’m looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It’s going to be fun.”

He also made it clear he wouldn’t be silenced in his final season. Alluding to Donald’s comments and the timing of the cancellation, Stephen joked, “They left me alive… I can say what I really think of Donald Trump, starting right now.”