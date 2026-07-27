Viral video sparks dating rumours between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and actor Mrunal Thakur have become the latest talk of the town after a video of them at a cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai, went viral. The clip has fuelled dating speculation, with fans curious to know if there is more to their meeting than meets the eye.

In the viral video, Mrunal (33) is papped inside the cafe. A few moments later, Yashasvi (24) is seen exiting the same cafe. With a smile playing on his lips, he headed straight to the car. Mrunal, however, stayed back.

The video immediately garnered huge traction and was widely shared on social media, with netizens speculating in the comments section. Though the two are not seen together in the clip, fans reacted and came to the conclusion that there could be a possible relationship between them.

A post read, “Some even speculated that this could be an ad shoot that they are doing together.” Another wrote, “Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mrunal Thakur the crossover we NEVER saw coming?”

“Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur were spotted together, and it looks like they’re shooting for an advertisement,” read another post.