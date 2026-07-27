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    Viral video sparks dating rumours between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur

    Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and actor Mrunal Thakur's clip has fuelled dating speculation, with fans curious to know if there is more to it.

    Published on: Jul 27, 2026, 18:33:19 IST
    By Deep Saxena
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    Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and actor Mrunal Thakur have become the latest talk of the town after a video of them at a cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai, went viral. The clip has fuelled dating speculation, with fans curious to know if there is more to their meeting than meets the eye.

    Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal in a grab from the viral video (Photo: Twitter)
    Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal in a grab from the viral video (Photo: Twitter)

    In the viral video, Mrunal (33) is papped inside the cafe. A few moments later, Yashasvi (24) is seen exiting the same cafe. With a smile playing on his lips, he headed straight to the car. Mrunal, however, stayed back.

    The video immediately garnered huge traction and was widely shared on social media, with netizens speculating in the comments section. Though the two are not seen together in the clip, fans reacted and came to the conclusion that there could be a possible relationship between them.

    A post read, “Some even speculated that this could be an ad shoot that they are doing together.” Another wrote, “Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mrunal Thakur the crossover we NEVER saw coming?”

    “Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur were spotted together, and it looks like they’re shooting for an advertisement,” read another post.

    Mrunal’s fans came to her support. “They link Mrunal Thakur with just about anyone... Every few days, a new name. Sometimes Dhanush, sometimes Shreyas, sometimes Rishabh Pant, and now Yashasvi. Bro, what’s this game you’re playing ‘Guess the new boyfriend,’” wrote a fan.

    Mrunal was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Yashasvi recently featured in the India vs Afghanistan ODI series and will return for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

    • Deep Saxena
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Deep Saxena

      Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumours Between Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mrunal Thakur
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