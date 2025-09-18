Jimmy Kimmel net worth and salary: How much does ABC late-night host earn?

Jimmy Kimmel, the Emmy-winning host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is facing flak over his comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. Nexstar, meanwhile, said that it will preempt the show from its ABC stations 'for the foreseeable future'. Jimmy Kimmel is facing flak over his Charlie Kirk comments(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The company stated, “Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Kimmel has yet to issue a statement on Nexstar's move.

Jimmy Kimmel salary and net worth

As of 2025, Jimmy Kimmel's net worth stands at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Forbes, Kimmel is ranked 23rd among the highest-paid TV hosts in 2025. He, as per the report, earns approximately $16 million.

Kimmel's primary income source is his role on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which he has hosted since 2003.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk's death?

During the Monday episode, he said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He also went after Trump. “With all these terrible things happening, you would think that our president would at least make an attempt to bring us together, but he didn’t. President Obama did. President Biden did. Presidents Bush and Clinton did. President Trump did not. Instead, he blamed Democrats for their rhetoric,” Kimmel said.