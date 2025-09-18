Student paints over Charlie Kirk mural at UNCW, sparks outrage. Watch

A video from the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) showing a student painting over a tribute mural for conservative activist Charlie Kirk has caused uproar online. The short clip, shared on X, has already been viewed millions of times and sparked debates about politics, respect, and campus free speech. UNCW mural honoring Charlie Kirk painted over by student.(AP)

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback Tour.” Police later arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is now facing aggravated murder charges. Kirk had been one of the most vocal backers of Donald Trump and was known for pushing young Republican turnout. His death shocked supporters and added fuel to debates about growing political violence.

What happened at UNCW?

At UNCW, students often paint messages on the campus “spirit rock.” In the viral video, a female student is seen smearing blue paint by hand over the mural that honored Kirk. She said she was “pretty religious” but explained that Kirk’s values did not line up with hers. “I was taught to love our neighbor,” she added, before another student asked her whether covering the mural matched that belief.

The back-and-forth didn’t stop there. One student nearby commented, “If we were judging, we’d be dumping paint on you, but we’re not.” Another student then picked up paint and covered more of the mural in white, asking if they should move away the small American flags that had been placed beside the rock.

UNCW responds to incident

The university later responded after the clip spread online. In a statement shared with WECT, officials said, “The UNCW spirit rock is not a memorial. It is a platform for freedom of expression. Students typically paint the rock multiple times per week. Out of courtesy, students are asked to leave artwork for at least 24 hours before repainting, but no policy requires this.”

UNCW also stressed it is committed to free expression while asking for respect on campus: “UNCW is proud to serve as a public university, open to the community, and committed to upholding freedom of expression… In addition, UNCW encourages and expects students, faculty and staff to foster a respectful campus community.”

Officials said no one was cited or charged, and some details remain unclear on exactly when the mural was painted. Still, the video has reopened tensions about how far freedom of expression should go when it comes to honoring a divisive figure.

FAQs

Q1: Why was there a mural of Charlie Kirk at UNCW?

A: Students painted a tribute to honor Kirk after he was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Q2: What happened to the mural?

A: A female student was filmed covering the mural with blue paint, sparking a viral debate on social media.

Q3: Did UNCW take action against the student?

A: No charges or citations were filed. UNCW said the spirit rock is for free expression and not an official memorial.